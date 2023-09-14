Rock Island police respond to Wednesday stabbing

Rock Island police responded to the Transfer Station, Wednesday for a report of a fight involving two men.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police responded to the Transfer Station, Wednesday for a report of a fight involving two men.

Police say Demetrick Martin, 21, and Michael Pertell, 29, got into a physical altercation at the station.

During the fight, police said Pertell choked Martin.

Then, Martin used a knife to stab Pertell, police added.

According to a statement from police, all injuries were non-life threatening. However, Pertel and Martin were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Pertell is being charged with simple battery in addition to an outstanding warrant for his arrest for aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Pertell’s bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash

Latest News

After another day of sunshine and warmth for the QCA, expect to see rain free conditions...
Your First Alert Forecast
Avid Telecom is accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do...
How to protect yourself from robocalls
Hand in Hand organization finds a way to create a more inclusive Quad Cities through innovative...
“Tools Not Toys” kits redefine inclusivity in classrooms
Common Chord will hold QC Flavor Fest to raise funds for its music education programs.
QC Flavor Fest, Common Chord