Rock Island police respond to Wednesday stabbing

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police responded to the Transfer Station, Wednesday for a report of a fight involving two men.

Police say Demetrick Martin, 21, and Michael Pertell, 29, got into a physical altercation at the station.

During the fight, police said Pertell choked Martin.

Then, Martin used a knife to stab Pertell, police added.

According to a statement from police, all injuries were non-life threatening. However, Pertel and Martin were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Pertell is being charged with simple battery in addition to an outstanding warrant for his arrest for aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Pertell’s bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.