Rock Island Public Library celebrates 150 years with lantern festival

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Public Library and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department partnered to bring back the Rock Island Lighted Lantern Parade as part of the Rock Island Party in the Park.

The free party on Wednesday night included refreshments, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, music, and entertainment for all ages to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Rock Island Public Library.

The lantern parade served as the finale of the night and participants began walking in the parade around 7 p.m.

