Seasonal style and coziness with La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery

La-Z-Boy: 'Long Live the Lazy" and preparing for the cozy season
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Eighteen years ago, two Quad Cities’ brothers opened a store that has been furnishing local homes ever since. La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery, 4774 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, has continued to provide homeowners with quality furnishings and design services no matter the season or special needs of the client.

Nancy Klemme, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery Senior Designer, expresses joy in helping homeowners find perfect design options so easily whether in-person or at a distance through technology. Using an app, homeowners can take photos and find out how furnishings would look in your home. The app is available at the store’s website here.

Watch the video segments to learn more about the store while seeing trending wall colors, fabric options, room plans and how to seek free designer help or information.

Call La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery at 563-355-7801 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Emily Found It, LeClaire, IA
Emily Found It
Emily Found It, LeClaire, IA
Emily Found It
Senior Star at Elmore Place, Davenport, IA
Senior Star at Elmore Place: Memory Care
Senior Star at Elmore Place, Davenport, IA
Senior Star at Elmore Place
Back to school fashion show 2023
Back-to-school fall fashions Part 2