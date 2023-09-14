Senior Star at Elmore Place: Memory Care

Senior Star at Elmore Place
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Senior Star at Elmore Place, 4502 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, highlights one of their Senior Living options: Memory Support by having a family talk about their experience with the quality services.

The memory support community is specifically designed for seniors diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. Residents enjoy a setting that is as safe as it is comfortable featuring a secure entrance, nurses onsite 24/7 and emergency call bracelets for additional peace of mind. Housekeeping and laundry services are available as well as a host of other amenities to make life more enjoyable.

Senior Star at Elmore Place will be hosting a speaker to discuss dementia on Sept. 28.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.seniorstar.com/elmoreplace/ or call 563-549-5856.

