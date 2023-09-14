Sunny and seasonal next two days

Rain chances by the weekend
After another day of sunshine and warmth for the QCA, expect to see rain free conditions through the rest of the week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More sunshine is on the way today leading to highs in the mid 70s.  Warmer temps will arrive on Friday with highs near 80º.  We are looking dry for Friday night football games which means we will cool off to the 60s in the second half of games.  Clouds will be around on Saturday, while rain can’t be ruled out, we are trending drier.  This will lead to a cooler day in the mid to low 70s.  The rest of the extended forecast looks dry with highs slowly warming back up to the upper 70s to near 80º each day.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 76º. Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 51º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79º.

