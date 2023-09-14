Townsquare Media: IRock 93.5 celebrating 4 years with free concert, Friday

Ryan McCreddon with Townsquare Media joins Morgan to talk about IRock 93.5′s four-year-anniversary celebration.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Ryan McCreddon with Townsquare Media joins Morgan to talk about IRock 93.5′s four-year-anniversary and all of the details about the free concert that will be held at the Rust Belt on Friday night.

What? I-Rock 93.5 celebrates four years of hard rock with a free concert

When? Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where? Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline

How? Admission is free

