Trail crossing at Mad Creek reopens

By Jaren Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the Riverfront Trail crossings in Riverside Park has been reopened.

The Mad Creek trail has been reopened to the public after repairs done by the Department of Public Works.

According to city officials, the work to remove and replace the chicanes at the Riverfront Trail near Mad Creek were completed Wednesday.

The chicanes are required to help maintain the quiet zone downtown and are being replaced due to vandalism and public damage.

With the Mad Creek trail being reopened, the trail crossing at the Hershey Lift Station has been closed to start repairs.

