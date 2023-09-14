What you need to know about new diabetes/weight loss drugs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A couple of diabetes drugs have been getting a lot of attention lately.. That’s because aside from controlling blood sugar, Wegovy and Ozempic can help some people lose weight. But what do we know about these drugs? Are they safe? Can you use them to lose weight?

Dr. Bill Langley says these drugs are most effective in lowering risk of heart disease. He says studies show they can help people lose weight, but it is a very slow process. The drugs slow down digestion and make you feel full, so you don’t eat too much. Side effects may include stomach pain and vomiting and in animal studies, a rare risk for thyroid tumors.

