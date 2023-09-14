What you need to know about new diabetes/weight loss drugs

By Marcia Lense
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A couple of diabetes drugs have been getting a lot of attention lately.. That’s because aside from controlling blood sugar, Wegovy and Ozempic can help some people lose weight. But what do we know about these drugs? Are they safe? Can you use them to lose weight?

Dr. Bill Langley says these drugs are most effective in lowering risk of heart disease. He says studies show they can help people lose weight, but it is a very slow process. The drugs slow down digestion and make you feel full, so you don’t eat too much. Side effects may include stomach pain and vomiting and in animal studies, a rare risk for thyroid tumors.

Read more from NBC:

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
A judge has set a date for a verdict to be read in the Henry Dinkins trial. Dinkins is charged...
Judge sets hearing date for verdict in Dinkins trial
The welcome sign into Clinton, Iowa on US 30 from Illinois on July 30, 2015....
Clinton community receives $20,000 grant for renovation
Ryan McCreddon with Townsquare Media joins Morgan to talk about IRock 93.5′s...
Townsquare Media: IRock 93.5 celebrating 4 years with free concert, Friday