2 charged after man found dead outside Warren County home

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 15, includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are facing charges in following the discovery of a man found dead Wednesday outside a home at Little Swan Lake in Warren County.

The man found dead was identified as Donald Friday, 27, of Bushnell. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation shows that Friday died at another location in Little Swan Lake.

Drake Taflinger, 27 of Little Swan Lake, and Alica Simpson, 25, of Macomb, were located and arrested by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

They both are charged with abuse of a corpse (unauthorized removal), a Class 4 felony. Taflinger also was charged with felon in possession of ammunition, a Class 2 felony.

Taflinger is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $75,000 bond, while Simpson is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Taflinger has a preliminary hearing Oct. 3. Simpson will be back in court Tuesday.

