AR-15-style rifle stolen from police car

There was no apparent use of force to get into the SUV
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the early hours of August 22, a Lewis Machine & Tool Co. AR-15-style rifle, loaded magazines, and tactical medical equipment were stolen from a Scott County sheriff’s unmarked investigators squad car. There were no signs of forced entry into the SUV, suggesting that the vehicle was left unlocked in front of the investigator’s residence in Davenport.

The stolen rifle, along with its accompanying ammunition and other items, had been stored in a hard case located in the back of the SUV. In this specific investigator’s vehicle, the hard case was not attached to the vehicle’s frame and could be removed without requiring any force. Once the case was removed, it was taken to another location where it was broken open and the items removed. The hard case was recovered.

Authorities are actively investigating this incident and taking measures to recover the stolen items while urging responsible firearm ownership and storage practices. All the sheriff’s department vehicles are being checked to make sure they are following proper gun-locking mechanisms.

