Blues Fest underway through Saturday at LeClaire Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s 2023 Blues Fest gets underway at 3:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12 to 11:30 p.m. at historic LeClaire Park in Davenport, Iowa.

This year’s event will feature more than 10 food and merchandise vendors. The Facebook event page is here.

The talent line-up and stage times can be found here.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

$35 — Friday, September 15th

$45 — Saturday, September 16th

$70 — for both days: September 15 and 16

