Driver expected to take plea in deaths on bridge pedestrian path

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The woman accused of killing two men when she drove onto the I-74 bridge bike path is expected to take a plea deal this afternoon.

Prosecutors say Chhabria A. Harris was drunk when she plowed into three men walking over the bridge about 2 a.m. on May 22 of last year.

Her Cadillac Escalade was later found in East Moline with signs of damage.

Killed were Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, both of Moline.

Harris, 46, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, one count of aggravated DUI causing death or greater bodily harm, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving, and two counts of reckless homicide.

She also faces an aggravated battery charge from her time at the Rock Island County Jail.

Families of the victims have filed separate wrongful death lawsuits.

The city of Bettendorf built barriers at the bike path entrance after the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.