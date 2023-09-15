Dynamic duo on Burlington’s football team

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Football isn’t a sport just for the guys, it can be for girls too. A pair of twin girls in Burlington is proving just that.

Olivia and Kimberly Nelson are not only twins, but they are two sisters who share a love and passion for the game of football.

“Especially if I don’t understand something, she’s always another person I can reach out to,” said Kimberly Nelson. “And just like having her there. It like gives me a sense of security knowing that I have somebody else who supports me.”

Their love for football started at a young age.

“My father used to watch it on the TV,” said Olivia Nelson. “And I was like, always interested in what they were saying and what the calls were, and like, what was going on down there. So when I first when I joined, like, I just like playing games to get the understanding of how it works.”

Just because their girls, Burlington’s (9/10)’s coach, David Bunnell says it doesn’t make a difference on the field.

“The boys accept them and us, all of us as coaches have accepted them since day one,” said Bunnell. “Because to us, they’re just a football player, not to take away from them being girls or boys. They’re just a football player. So they come here to learn and excel. And that’s what we’re trying to help them learn.”

The Nelson twins are freshmen on Burlington’s freshman/sophomore team, and work hard on and off the field.

Their advice to girls who want to play football is to just go for it.

“Don’t be afraid to ask,” said Kimberly Nelson. “And then if you think they’re gonna judge you, they’re not. They’re usually there to help support you. And they actually think it’s pretty cool what you’re doing.”

“Give it a try,” said Olivia Nelson. “And if they do, don’t be scared to ask questions, or don’t be scared to tackle.”

The Nelson twins also say the support from their teammates and coaches help take the pressure off while they’re on the field.

