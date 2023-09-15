Fall Belgian Fest and annual ‘Porch Party’ set for Sunday

Fall Belgian Fest and annual ‘Porch Party’ set for Sunday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 10th annual Belgian Festival will be held at Stephens Park, 7th Street and 15th Avenue, Moline, on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Bill Cornelis, President of the Center For Belgian Culture, discusses the family-friendly event that coincides with Porch Party hosted by Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House to be held (across the street) from noon to 5 p.m.

The Fall Belgian Fest honors the rich Belgian history & highlights local businesses in the Olde Towne. Rolle Bolle will begin at 11 a.m. with the event featuring waffles along with free music and fun scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. See more at https://belgianmuseumquadcities.org/eventsall or at the Facebook event page here.

The Porch Party will feature live music, the facility’s beautiful gardens, rich cultural history and art, food trucks, and much, much more. See all the many details about the Porch Party and the surrounding area at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/570623855157542

