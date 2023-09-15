Former Ald. Cornette to sue Davenport

Fastcast Sept. 14
By Matt Christensen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport alderman removed from office for misconduct plans to file a lawsuit against the city today.

7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette was accused of harassing two female staffers, drinking before meetings, and leaving inappropriate voicemails for council members and city officials.

He was removed from office during a special hearing on Sept. 7, when city officials presented recordings, police footage and witness testimony.

Cornette protested at the time, saying he hadn’t had enough time to prepare a defense. His peers voted 7-3 to oust him.

The suit is expected to be filed this morning, naming the mayor and city council as defendants. Cornette’s legal team has called a press conference for early this afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will update it online and on-air.

Former Davenport 7th Ward Ald. Derek Cornette.
Former Davenport 7th Ward Ald. Derek Cornette.(KWQC/City of Davenport)

