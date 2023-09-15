Happening Here Quad Cities: Sept. 15-17

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - There’s always lots going on around the Quad Cities area whether it’s a festival, parade, fundraiser, march, race, community gathering, live music, or other form of entertainment, the QCA has something to offer for people of all ages and interests.

Here’s what’s Happening Here Quad Cities for Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Concert

I-Rock 93.5 Free Concert- ‘Celebrating 4 Freakin’ Years of Hard Rock’ - Friday, Sept. 15

Townsquare Media station, I-Rock 93.5 is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a free concert at The Rust Belt in East Moline featuring bands: Nonpoint, Alborn, Non Grata and Through The Wire.

What? - Free rock concert

When? - Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where? - The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue in East Moline, Ill.

How? - Free admission, all ages

Additional information - The Rust Belt

IRock Anniversary free concert. (kwqc)

Festival

Mississippi Valley Blues Society 2023 Blues Fest- Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16

Blues Fest 2023 will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 at LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, in Davenport, according to event organizers. This year there will be over 10 food and merch vendors. Friday, gates are open 3:30 p.m to 11:30 p.m. and Saturday, gates are open noon to 11:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at MVBS.org.

What? - Blues music festival

When? - Friday, Sept. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Where? - LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport, Iowa

How? - Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at - Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at MVBS.org

Additional information - Mississippi Valley Blues Society 2023 Blues Fest - Mississippi Valley Blues Society 2023 Blues Fest lineup and stage times can be found here

Mississippi Valley Blues Society 2023 Blues Fest. (Mississippi Valley Blues Society)

LeClaire Cars & Coffee- Saturday, Sept. 16

Cars & Coffee meets monthly from April through October from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the north end of the Levee in LeClaire. It usually takes place on the third Saturday of the month, according to event organizers. Goers are encouraged to bring their favorite ride and pick up coffee and breakfast in LeClaire on their way over. Organizers say all are welcome whether they have a ride with two, three, or four wheels.

The next Cars & Coffee event in LeClaire is Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The last one of the season will be on Saturday, Oct. 21, event organizers said.

What? - Cars & Coffee gathering, anyone is welcome

When? - Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where? -north end of the Levee in LeClaire, Iowa

How? - Bring your favorite ride and pick up coffee and breakfast in LeClaire on the way over

Additional Information

Cars & Coffee LeClaire - Ted Souhrada (Ted Souhrada)

Maqtoberfest- Saturday, Sept. 16

The annual Maqtoberfest, a day-long street festival with music, food and downtown fun will return for a fifth year.

Maqtoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the downtown Green Space and the 100 block of South Main Street, according to event organizers. This is a free, family-friendly outdoor event that will feature a full lineup of events.

What? - Street festival, music, food and more

When? - Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where? - downtown Green Space and the 100 block of South Main Street

Maqtoberfest. (kwqc)

Davenport Harvest Fest- Saturday, Sept. 16

Join Davenport Parks and Recreation on Saturday for Harvest Fest. The final Fejevary Family Fun Days event of 2023, according to event organizers. Enjoy family activities, a bounce house, crafts and more. The first 200 children will receive a mini pumpkin/cauldron pail to collect goodies from local organizations.

What? - Harvest Fest, family fun

When? - Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 3 p.m.

Where? - Fejervary Learning Center | 1800 West 12th Street in Davenport

How? Free

Davenport Parks and Rec Fall Festival (kwqc)

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art Celebrates 35 Years- Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17

Quad City Arts’ Riverssance Festival of Fine Art returns Saturday and Sunday and is celebrating its 35th year as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities, showcasing over 80 top artists from the greater Midwest along with regional musical entertainment, outstanding food from area restaurants, wine-tasting booth, craft beer tent, and a free children’s art tent, according to event organizers.

What? - Riverssance Festival of Fine Art

When? - Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where? - Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickers are $5 for adults per day or $8 for a weekend pass, according to event organizers. Individuals under 18-years-old are free.

Additional information - Live music lineup and food vendors

United Way of Greater Warren County, Hispanic Heritage Festival- Saturday, Sept. 16

The United Way of Warren County is hosting the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to event organizers. It attracts people from around the region with over 1,000 people attending in its first year.

Attendance this year is expected to be double that, event organizers said.

What? - Hispanic Heritage Festival

When? - Saturday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Where? - Public Square in Monmouth, Ill.

How? Bring a lawn chair and stay all night long, event organizers said. Entry is free and open to everyone!

Additional information - United Way of Greater Warren County

United Way of Greater Warren County to host Hispanic Heritage Festival. (kwqc)

Revive Rock Island Fall Market Fest- Sunday, Sept. 17

Rock Island Parks and Recreation has announced plans to bring a new fall shopping experience to the riverfront.

The new fall market will be called Fall Market Fest by Revie Rock Island, according to a media release from RIPR. It will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Rock Island Riverfront. Admission is free.

What? - Revive Rock Island - Fall Fest Market

When? - Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where? - Schwiebert Riverfront Park

How? Free to attend

Additional information- Fall Market Fest

Revive Rock Island Fall Market Fest (Revive Rock Island)

Parade

Rock Falls 70th Fiesta Day Parade- Saturday, Sept. 16

Fiesta Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls and end at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling, according to event organizers. After the parade, the celebration will continue until 6 p.m. with live entertainment, bounce houses, food, and more.

Police say First Avenue (IL Rt 40) in Rock Falls will be closed to all traffic Saturday, Sept. 16, beginning at approximately 12:45 p.m. for the parade. The parade route will be from 10th Street in Rock Falls, traveling north across the First Avenue bridge into Sterling.

Additionally, East 10th Street and East 11th Streets from Avenue A to Avenue D will be closed at 10 a.m. for the parade line-up, police said.

What? - Parade

When? - Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.

Where? - Begins in Rock Falls and ends at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling

Fiesta Day Parade. (kwqc)

Show

Geneseo Antique Engine and Tractor Show- Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17

The 62nd Annual Working Farm Show will be held on September 15, 16 and 17 featuring International Harvester Tractors and Implements, according to event organizers. Gates will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 13451 Ill. Highway 92 in Geneseo, Ill.

Take Exit 6 on I-88, three miles east on Rt. 92, and follow the signs. event organizers said.

What? - 62nd Annual Antique and Tractor Show

When? - Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17. Gates open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where? - 13451 Ill. Highway 92, Geneseo, Ill. 61254

How? - Admission is $7 per day or $15 for the weekend. 12 and under are free, according to event organizers. Friday, veterans can get in for $5.

Additional information - Antique Engine & Tractor Association

62nd Annual Working Farm Show (Antique Engine & Tractor Association)

Community

Gray Matters Suicide Prevention March- Sunday, Sept. 17

The Gray Matters Collective will host its first-ever suicide prevention march on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Geneseo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Geneseo Park District on the athletic field, according to a media release from event organizers. The event will amplify voices of families who have lost loved ones to suicide, local resources, and feature a powerful skit/musical performance by Gray Matters student advocates. A grief counselor and therapy dogs will also be onsite.

What? - Suicide Prevention March

When? - Sunday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where? - Geneseo Park District on the athletic field in Geneseo, Ill.

How? - Free event to raise awareness about suicide prevention

Additional information - The Gray Matters

Alzheimer’s Side by Side Ride- Saturday, Sept. 16

Alzheimer’s Fundraiser event on Sept. 16 will include a side by side ride or whatever street legal vehicle you wish to ride, according to event organizes. All profits from the day will go directly to Alzheimer’s Association.

The group says they will be riding between the small towns in the ROWVA / Woodhull area.

They will start at the Liquor Box in Oneida for sign up from 10 a.m. to noon, then head out for the drive, according to event organizers. There is a $10 fee for all riders with cash drawing at 6 p.m. along with other door prizes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase when returning back to the Liquor Box.

What? - Fundraiser, side by side ride

When? - Saturday, Sept. 16 sign up is from 10 a.m. to noon. Then the ride heads out. Cash drawing at 6 p.m.

Where? - The Liquor Box, 347 West Highway Oneida, Ill.

How? - $10 fee for all riders

Additional information - Alzheimer’s Side By Side Ride

(WLBT)

RiverAction’s Taming of the Slough- Saturday, Sept. 16

“Join River Action for our annual Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon this fall to paddle, mountain bike, and run your way to the top,” stated RiverAction’s website. “This year’s Taming of the Slough will take place in downtown Moline. The route takes you through the Sylvan Slough by kayak or canoe, then through one of the Quad Cities excellent single track mountain bike trails on Sylvan Island, and finishes with a run up to and around the oculus on the Pedestrian path of the I-74 bridge.”

What? - Triathlon

When? - Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 8 a.m. (packet pickup is on Friday, Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bent River Brewing Company in downtown Moline, 1413 5th Ave, Moline)

Where? - Downtown Moline, Ill.

How? - Registration prices vary.

Additional information - Taming of the Slough

