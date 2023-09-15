Investigation: Death of man in custody not caused by police

East Moline Police footage shows officers calling for medical help less than two minutes after suspect showed signs of distress
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villareal said she will not file charges against the East Moline Police officer who arrested a burglary suspect who later died while in custody.

Louis B. Griffin, 62, of Silvis, died shortly after being arrested on suspicion of burglary in East Moline.

The office released their finding after reviewing the results of the Integrity Task Force investigation, police body-cam footage and medical reports.

Subpoenaed medical records from Genesis Hospital show Griffin’s death was diagnosed as cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infraction.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
A judge is set to read a verdict in the Henry Dinkins trial.
Judge finds Henry Dinkins guilty of murder, kidnapping in Breasia Terrell’s death
Nathaniel Wade Marchant, 41, of Davenport, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Police: Davenport man hid camera in bedroom of child
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

Latest News

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel and Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham held a press...
Davenport police chief, prosecutor react to guilty verdict in Henry Dinkins trial
Friday, Sept. 15 Afternoon Headlines
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
Community funds find their way to households affected by Davenport building collapse
KWQC First Alert Partly Cloudy
Clouds build in this evening, rain & storms move in by AM