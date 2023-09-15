Investigation: Death of man in custody not caused by police
East Moline Police footage shows officers calling for medical help less than two minutes after suspect showed signs of distress
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villareal said she will not file charges against the East Moline Police officer who arrested a burglary suspect who later died while in custody.
Louis B. Griffin, 62, of Silvis, died shortly after being arrested on suspicion of burglary in East Moline.
The office released their finding after reviewing the results of the Integrity Task Force investigation, police body-cam footage and medical reports.
Subpoenaed medical records from Genesis Hospital show Griffin’s death was diagnosed as cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infraction.
