Investigation: Death of man in custody not caused by police

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villareal said she will not file charges against the East Moline Police officer who arrested a burglary suspect who later died while in custody.

Louis B. Griffin, 62, of Silvis, died shortly after being arrested on suspicion of burglary in East Moline.

The office released their finding after reviewing the results of the Integrity Task Force investigation, police body-cam footage and medical reports.

Subpoenaed medical records from Genesis Hospital show Griffin’s death was diagnosed as cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infraction.

In reviewing the videos, evidence and records that were obtained by ITF, it is reasonable to conclude that Griffin died of natural causes on 9/6/23. He was an older male who was overexerting himself while fleeing from a police car, on a bicycle. He was also found with suspected methamphetamine in his pocket and inside a backpack he was carrying, and glass pipes that showed signs of recent use. Griffin’s medical history also supports the conclusion that he died of natural causes, due to previous heart and other health conditions, combined with potential drug use and overexertion.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.