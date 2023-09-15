Judge finds Henry Dinkins guilty of murder, kidnapping in Breasia Terrell’s death

Dinkins is accused of killing Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020
A judge is set to read a verdict in the Henry Dinkins trial.
A judge is set to read a verdict in the Henry Dinkins trial.
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge found Henry Dinkins guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

The 51-year-old will be sentenced Oct. 11. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole on both charges.

Prosecutors and the defense rested and gave their closing arguments Aug. 29 following two-and-a-half weeks of testimony. Dinkins did not testify at trial.

Criminal defendants are not required to testify or present any evidence because the burden of proof is on prosecutors. A defendant’s decision not to testify cannot be held against him or her.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

