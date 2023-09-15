Judge to read verdict in Henry Dinkins bench trial Friday

Dinkins is accused of killing Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020
A judge set a date for a verdict to be read in the Henry Dinkins trial on Sept. 15 at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge is set to read a verdict in the Henry Dinkins trial. Dinkins is the man charged with killing Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020. Her body was found months later by fishermen in Clinton County.

The verdict for Dinkins is set to be given at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.

Dinkins wrote Judge Henry Latham a letter, just days ahead of his hearing date for a verdict in the trial against him.

Prosecutors and the defense rested and gave their closing arguments in late August. Dinkins did not testify at trial.

Criminal defendants are not required to testify or present any evidence because the burden of proof is on prosecutors. A defendant’s decision not to testify cannot be held against him or her.

Defense attorney Chad Frese asked Judge Henry Latham for a verdict of acquittal on Aug. 28, saying the state had no actual evidence that provided Dinkins was responsible for the crimes he is accused of; first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham responded by laying out a timeline that she said shows there is enough circumstantial evidence to prove Dinkins took Breasia from the apartment in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020, with the intent to sexually abuse and kill her.

According to law in the state of Iowa, if convicted of either charge, Dinkins faces a mandatory life without parole.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
Nathaniel Wade Marchant, 41, of Davenport, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Police: Davenport man hid camera in bedroom of child
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
The Davenport Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 44-year-old man.
1 killed in Davenport shooting

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and pleasant weather Friday; Rain & storms possible Saturday
weekend events taking place 6am JB
weekend events taking place 6am JB
There is a level 1 risk of severe weather Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Chance of showers and storms Saturday
UT knocks off Alleman in soccer
UT knocks off Alleman in soccer