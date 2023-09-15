Judge to read verdict in Henry Dinkins bench trial Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge is set to read a verdict in the Henry Dinkins trial. Dinkins is the man charged with killing Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020. Her body was found months later by fishermen in Clinton County.

The verdict for Dinkins is set to be given at the Scott County Courthouse at 9:05 a.m.

Dinkins wrote Judge Henry Latham a letter, just days ahead of his hearing date for a verdict in the trial against him.

Prosecutors and the defense rested and gave their closing arguments in late August. Dinkins did not testify at trial.

Criminal defendants are not required to testify or present any evidence because the burden of proof is on prosecutors. A defendant’s decision not to testify cannot be held against him or her.

Defense attorney Chad Frese asked Judge Henry Latham for a verdict of acquittal on Aug. 28, saying the state had no actual evidence that provided Dinkins was responsible for the crimes he is accused of; first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham responded by laying out a timeline that she said shows there is enough circumstantial evidence to prove Dinkins took Breasia from the apartment in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020, with the intent to sexually abuse and kill her.

According to law in the state of Iowa, if convicted of either charge, Dinkins faces a mandatory life without parole.

