‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge on Friday found Henry Dinkins guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

The verdict came down about two-and-a-half weeks after his bench trial wrapped up on Aug. 29.

“We waited 1,163 days to come out here and scream it: Justice for Breasia!” Terrell’s mother, Aishia Lankford, said after the verdict came down.

During a hearing Friday, District Court Judge Henry Latham explained there were several points that he said proved Dinkins was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. That includes the testimony of Terrell’s younger brother.

He was 8-years-old when his sister disappeared.

“It should be noted, all of these investigative efforts would not have been fruitful had it not been for the information provided by D.L.,” Latham said. “D.L. was instrumental in solving the murder and kidnapping of his sister, Breasia.”

The courtroom was tense and emotional as the judge read his verdict.

Lankford said she and her family sat in the courtroom “day in and day out waiting for this exact moment.”

“It was already emotional because I’ve been waiting for this,” she said.

Terrell’s brother, now 11, said Friday that he felt like a “champion, kind of” after hearing the judge’s words.

Terrell’s disappearance in July 2020 gripped the Quad Cities community.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said Friday’s verdict “let people know that we feel very strongly about what’s going on in our community and we will step forward and we will do whatever it takes to protect our community and to fight for the rights of our children.”

Lankford said she can now start to focus on building her family back up and begin to heal.

