DEPUTIES: Previously reported missing Lee County man, found

Lee County man, Michael Widolff, was found dead near his residence, deputies stated.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill (KWQC) - A previously reported missing man out of Lee County has been found.

According to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s office, Widolff was found Sept. 13.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lee County Sheriff’s office deputies.

