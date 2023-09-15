DEPUTIES: Previously reported missing Lee County man, found

DIXON, Ill (KWQC) - A previously reported missing man out of Lee County has been found.

Lee County man, Michael Widolff, was found dead near his residence, deputies stated.

According to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s office, Widolff was found Sept. 13.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lee County Sheriff’s office deputies.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.