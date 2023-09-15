DEPUTIES: Previously reported missing Lee County man, found
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill (KWQC) - A previously reported missing man out of Lee County has been found.
Lee County man, Michael Widolff, was found dead near his residence, deputies stated.
According to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s office, Widolff was found Sept. 13.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Lee County Sheriff’s office deputies.
