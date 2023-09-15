Local non-profit raises awareness of how families struggle with diaper needs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Diaper Need Awareness Week 2023 is Sept. 18-24 and there is a local non-profit diaper bank that works to bridge the gap between the diapers that a family can afford and the number actually needed to keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy.

Hiney Heroes, located at 104 10th Street, Rock Island, informs viewers that, according to the most recently released data from the National Diaper Bank Network’s Diaper Check 2023, 46% of families with young children nationally struggle with diaper need.

When a parent does not have enough diapers, it often means that they cannot put their child in daycare. No daycare leads to missed work and wages and less money coming in for the family which makes it even more difficult to purchase necessities.

Hiney Heroes provides up to 50 diapers per month to families in need through partner agencies throughout the community. In 2023, the agency has already far surpassed the number of diapers distributed in all of 2022.

To support the mission of the non-profit or to learn more, visit HineyHeroes.com or call 563-209-6793.

