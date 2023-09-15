Meteor sightings reported in Midwest Thursday night, including Iowa and Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the American Meteor Society, there were more than 50 sightings of a fireball in the sky across several states Thursday night, including Iowa and Illinois.

The timing of the reported meteor was between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Dozens of people reported seeing the meteor shoot through the sky with a tail of light. Locally, there were reports of this happening looking in the northwestern sky.

As meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and become meteors, also called shooting stars or fireballs.

If the meteoroid were to hit the ground, it would be called a meteorite. So far, there have been no reports of impact on earth.

If you have any pictures or videos from Thursday night, you can submit them to TV6 here.

