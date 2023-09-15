Muscatine City Council approves plans for Downtown Revitalization Project

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine City Council approved plans for the town’s Downtown Revitalization Project at Thursday night’s meeting.

The Downtown Revitalization Project will be funded by an Iowa Economic Development Authority Community Development Black Grant, tax increment financing, and property owner resources, according to Muscatine city officials.

During Thursday’s meeting, the council considered a resolution approving the plans, specification, form of contract, and cost estimate for the Downtown Revitalization Project (DTR).

A public hearing was also held during that meeting, but there were no comments from the public on the DTR.

According to city officials, the estimated cost of construction is $1,157 and the bid opening will be on Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. in Muscatine City Hall.

The city council passed, approved and adopted the plans, specifications, form of contract, and cost estimate for the DTR during Thursday’s meeting.

“Good work by the staff for finding this grant and bringing this to the downtown area,” said Muscatine City Council member Jeff Osborne. “I Hope it sparks beyond the current scope, and it’s certainly a great start.”

