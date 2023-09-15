No injuries reported in car versus school bus crash in rural Morrison

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORRISON, Illinois (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a car versus school bus crash in rural Morrison early Friday, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said.

Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies were notified around 7 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on Fulfs Road at Folkers Drive.

According to deputies, a sedan driven by a 16-year-old girl was eastbound on Fulfs Road and rear-ended a school bus stopped at a pick-up point.

No other information was released.

