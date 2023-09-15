Officials say to keep children alive, check their car safety seats

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Friday, Sept. 15, includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two children younger than 13 were killed in vehicle crashes every day in 2021, and 36% of them were unbuckled.

Those numbers can be reduced, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. It is hosting annual Child Passenger Safety Week beginning Monday and encourages caregivers to double and triplecheck car seats.

“Every parent wants to be sure that their child is as safe as possible in a vehicle, so we hope they take this opportunity to check their car seat to ensure it’s still the appropriate size for their child and that it’s properly installed,” NHTSA Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy said.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and the latest research from NHTSA shows that nearly half (46%) of car seats are misused. Using seats that are appropriate for the age and size of children and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce these deaths.

Many fire departments offers installation checks.

  • The Rock Island Fire Department encourages caregivers to contact the department at 309-732-2800 and schedule a time to have your child’s car seat inspected. If possible, Chief Bob Graff said, caregivers should bring in the instruction manuals for both the vehicle and the safety seat — and the child who will use the seat.
  • In Davenport, you can make an appointment, fire department officials said.
  • Call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 to schedule an installation check.

Learn more at https://www.nhtsa.gov/therightseat.

