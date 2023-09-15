Princeton man arrested on child porn charges

PRINCETON Ill. (KWQC) - A Princeton man was arrested by Illinois State Police on child pornography charges.

According to a media release from ISP, Eric D. Mills, 57, of Princeton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigations agents said they initiated an investigation into child pornography. On Wednesday, after a thorough investigation, agents obtained an arrest warrant for Mills for possession of child pornography.

Mills was taken to the Bureau County Jail and bond was set at $20,000, agents said.

In a media release from ISP, they provided the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims. More information can be found, here.

