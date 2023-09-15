The Racoon Motel introduces ‘Racoon Clubs’

The Racoon Motel introduces ‘Racoon Clubs’
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Raccoon Motel, 315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, is looking for supporters’ help as the venue moves into the third year in an effort to continue bringing talent to the Quad Cities.

Sean Moeller discusses the launch of Racoon Clubs and the mission behind the effort.

For more information or to join any or all four of the club or membership options, click here. The phone number is 563-424-0819.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge is set to read a verdict in the Henry Dinkins trial.
Judge finds Henry Dinkins guilty of murder, kidnapping in Breasia Terrell’s death
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
Nathaniel Wade Marchant, 41, of Davenport, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Police: Davenport man hid camera in bedroom of child
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

Latest News

Diaper need awareness week
Local non-profit raises awareness of how families struggle with diaper needs
Diaper need awareness week
Local non-profit raises awareness of how families struggle with diaper needs
Fall Belgian Fest and Porch Party set for Sept. 17 in Moline
Fall Belgian Fest and annual ‘Porch Party’ set for Sunday
Fall Belgian Fest and Porch Party set for Sept. 17 in Moline
Fall Belgian Fest and annual ‘Porch Party’ set for Sunday