Rock Island announces detour for bike path bridges

Fastcast Sept. 14
By Jaren Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - A temporary closure of the east and west bike path bridges will begin Sept. 18 for maintenance.

Once the work on the east bridge is complete, work on the west bridge will start.

According to city officials, to prioritize safety, the bridges will be closed for two weeks but will be reopened if finished ahead of schedule.

