Sunshine and pleasant weather Friday; Rain & storms possible Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. Temperatures start out in the 50s and warm into the upper 70s to near 80° with a south wind 5-10 mph. Clouds start to move in this evening, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Friday night football games. Any light rain to our west holds off until after midnight.

A few light showers could linger east of the Mississippi River early Saturday, otherwise a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky is expected through the morning and into the early afternoon. A front moves through during peak heating, and with increased moisture levels there is the possibility for scattered showers and storms, especially near and east of the Mississippi River. There is a Level 1 risk of severe weather for the potential of gusty wind and large hail for areas near the Quad Cities metro and areas to the southeast. Rainfall amounts will range from a few hundredths of an inch, to some locations getting up to a half-inch or more, especially where thunderstorms occur.

Sunday will e pleasant with sunshine and 70s. Temperatures warm up into the lower 80s next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°. Winds: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly cloudy. Showers late (west). Low: 60°. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: AM showers east; PM storms possible. High: 76°

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.