Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon set for Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -River Action Quad cities is hosting the annual Taming of the Slough Adventure featuring participants as they paddle, mountain bike, and run in a competition that will take place starting in downtown Moline on Sept. 16, 2023.

The race begins at 8:00 a.m. with registration/check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Packet pickup is from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, Sept. at the Bent River Brewing Company in downtown Moline.

The route runs through the Sylvan Slough by kayak or canoe, then through one of the Quad Cities excellent single track mountain bike trails on Sylvan Island, and finishes with a run up to and around the oculus on the pedestrian path of the I-74 bridge.

For more information and to register, visit https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=138648&fbclid=IwAR2YDJiVneehPIy5NOJ_ilfFnOXNgxX_btOKLSlX9FBFflNZj__k9Har1P8

Participants must provide their own equipment (bike, helmets, paddles, life jackets, kayak), Kayak or canoe rental is available. Bike tires must be wider than 1.4 inches.

The event goes on rain or shine, only thunderstorms or dangerously high winds will cancel the event. Trails on Sylvan Island stay open during rain.

