Burlington police investigating forklift death

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a building.

According to media release from Burlington Police Department on Friday at 2:16 p.m., an ambulance was requested to 724 Jefferson Street for a report of an injured man who was working in the building.

Ambulance personnel and police said they discovered the man, unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Police stated that they were told the man was moving items with a forklift and pallet jack and that he was struck in the head by a falling object.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say at this time it is believed this incident was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

The identity of the man is not being released pending family notification, the media release stated. No further details are being released at this time.

