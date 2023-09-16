Davenport Fire Department responds to building fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Sept. 15 in the 300 block of Brady Street at approximately 9:30p.m.

In response, the Fire Department responded with 5 fire apparatus and one command vehicle for 16 personnel.

Reported by the first arriving unit, smoke was coming from the roof of a 3-story building occupied by several businesses.

Fire crews assisted occupants out of the building, the fire was under control in 30 minutes.

According to the Davenport Fire Department, as a result of the location of the fire in the roof and multiple layers of roofing material, an extensive amount of overhaul was needed to complete extinguishment.

There were no injuries by civilians or fire personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, additional information for this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.

