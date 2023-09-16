Fire crews respond to downtown Davenport building fire Friday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a downtown building fire Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Brady Street, firefighters said in a media release.

Firefighters on the scene noted smoke coming from the roof of the three-story building, which is occupied by several businesses, including the Analog Arcade Bar.

Fire crews assisted people out of the building. The fire was under control in 30 minutes, firefighters said.

According to firefighters, as a result of the location of the fire in the roof and multiple layers of roofing material, an extensive amount of overhaul was needed to complete the extinguishment.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

