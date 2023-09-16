GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley visits Grand Mound Friday

GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - Republican presidential Candidate Nikki Haley held a town hall meeting in Grand Mound on Friday.

Haley is a former ambassador to the United Nations and she says she’d get tough on China.

Haley accused China’s government of infiltrating American lives through our Midwestern farmland.

“As president, I would make sure that we’re strong with China,” Haley stated.

She also made a visit to LeClaire Friday.

Haley’s campaign website says she’ll be in Des Moines on Saturday.

