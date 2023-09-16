GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley visits Grand Mound

Republican GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley held a town hall meeting in Grand Mound on Friday.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - Republican GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley held a town hall meeting in Grand Mound on Friday.

Haley is a former ambassador to the United Nations and she says she’d get tough on China.

Haley accused China’s government of infiltrating American lives through our Midwestern farmland.

“As president, I would make sure that we’re strong with China,” Haley stated.

Haley’s campaign website says she’ll be in Des Moines on Saturday.

