GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley visits Grand Mound
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - Republican GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley held a town hall meeting in Grand Mound on Friday.
Haley is a former ambassador to the United Nations and she says she’d get tough on China.
Haley accused China’s government of infiltrating American lives through our Midwestern farmland.
“As president, I would make sure that we’re strong with China,” Haley stated.
Haley’s campaign website says she’ll be in Des Moines on Saturday.
