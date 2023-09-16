Local tattoo shop gives out free tattoos to honor Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local tattoo shop gave out over 70 tattoos to walk in supporters of Breasia Terrell after hearing the guilty verdict of Henry Dinkins.

“Whenever you guys see anybody out in the community with these purple hearts, they’ll know that it represents Breasia,” said Salon Luxe owner, Jennifer Smith.

More than 70 people packed the Studio Luxe beauty salon in Davenport Friday afternoon to support the memory of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. After the man accused of Breasia’s murder was found guilty, several people in the community took advantage of the opportunity to honor her memory, with free purple heart tattoos.

Purple was Breasia’s favorite color. it’s something that meant a lot to Smith.

“When we did the tattoos that she got for Breasia, it was very emotional,” recalled Smith. “I just felt like, wow, she’s doing this and you know, I’m helping her get through this hard time. Maybe I can help spread awareness and help keep her name alive by tattoos and other people. So, that’s how it came about.”

Kimberly Lyord thought of the idea after hearing of Breasia’s disappearance, early on. She wanted to honor Breasia by getting something permanent and something she can see every day, that will keep her memory alive.

“My love language is tattoos,” said Lyord. “As you can see, I have lots. This [left] arm here is set aside for those that I love. So, I put Briasia’s first tattoo here on my hand because it’s something I can look at every day and think of her.” Breasia’s mom, Aishia Lankford, and her family stopped by the tattoo shop and was overwhelmed with the outpouring of support.

“It was very genuine and especially here today and my little tattoo,” as Lankford pointed to her tattoo behind her ear. “I’m really thankful for the community and the support that they had shown, even when I had back myself into a shell, you know, and I thought that it was just me and my boys but I still had a community that was still rooting for me. In the end, I just didn’t know how to let them in.”

“I’m just wanting to say that Breasia, you’re always in our hearts,” said Breasia cousin, Tadaisya Johnson. “She will forever be in our hearts. No matter how many years passed by, you’re forever going to be 10.”

