Mississippi Valley Blues Festival happening this weekend

The annual Mississippi Valley Blues fest kicked off Friday and continues until Saturday night.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The two-day event showcases award-winning, national, contemporary blues artists to entertain and educate. Typically the blues fest draws an audience of over 2,500 blues and live music fans from across the Midwest.

It’s also a major fundraising event in support of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, which is a mission to preserve the blues, a unique art form.

Gates open Friday at 3:30 p.m. to 11;30 p.m. On Saturday gates open at noon until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 at the gate on Friday and $45 at the gate on Saturday.

The 2023 Blues Fest artist lineup includes:

Friday, Sept. 15

  • Rick Berthod
  • Jose Ramirez
  • Mr. Sipp
  • Ana Popovic

Saturday, Sept. 16

  • Chickenbone Slim and The Biscuits featuring Laura Chavez
  • Kat Riggins
  • John Nemeth and The Blue Dreamers
  • Sugaray Rayford
  • The Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia

