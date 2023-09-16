Mississippi Valley Blues Festival happening this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Mississippi Valley Blues fest kicked off Friday and continues until Saturday night.

The two-day event showcases award-winning, national, contemporary blues artists to entertain and educate. Typically the blues fest draws an audience of over 2,500 blues and live music fans from across the Midwest.

It’s also a major fundraising event in support of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, which is a mission to preserve the blues, a unique art form.

Gates open Friday at 3:30 p.m. to 11;30 p.m. On Saturday gates open at noon until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 at the gate on Friday and $45 at the gate on Saturday.

The 2023 Blues Fest artist lineup includes:

Friday, Sept. 15

Rick Berthod

Jose Ramirez

Mr. Sipp

Ana Popovic

Saturday, Sept. 16

Chickenbone Slim and The Biscuits featuring Laura Chavez

Kat Riggins

John Nemeth and The Blue Dreamers

Sugaray Rayford

The Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia

