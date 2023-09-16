Mississippi Valley Blues Festival happening this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Mississippi Valley Blues fest kicked off Friday and continues until Saturday night.
The two-day event showcases award-winning, national, contemporary blues artists to entertain and educate. Typically the blues fest draws an audience of over 2,500 blues and live music fans from across the Midwest.
It’s also a major fundraising event in support of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, which is a mission to preserve the blues, a unique art form.
Gates open Friday at 3:30 p.m. to 11;30 p.m. On Saturday gates open at noon until 11:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 at the gate on Friday and $45 at the gate on Saturday.
The 2023 Blues Fest artist lineup includes:
Friday, Sept. 15
- Rick Berthod
- Jose Ramirez
- Mr. Sipp
- Ana Popovic
Saturday, Sept. 16
- Chickenbone Slim and The Biscuits featuring Laura Chavez
- Kat Riggins
- John Nemeth and The Blue Dreamers
- Sugaray Rayford
- The Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia
