Afternoon/evening storms for your Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got two waves of precipitation moving through the region for your Saturday. The first round of showers pass through this morning. After a brief break in the action, a front sweeping through the area will generate some showers and a few thunderstorms through the mid-afternoon into the evening hours. There is a marginal risk for some storms to become strong to severe, dependent on daytime heating. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail. Brief moderate to heavy rain will also be possible. Precipitation comes to an end this evening, followed by gradually decreasing clouds. Look for sunshine Sunday, and through much of the week. We’ll see 70′s tomorrow and Monday, followed by highs in the 80′s through midweek.

Strong to possibly severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening from 3 PM until 9 PM. (KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High: 76°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending this evening, then gradually decreasing cloudiness. Low: 53°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. A few lingering clouds east. High: 75°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.