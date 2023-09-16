Morning showers, then afternoon/evening storms

Warmer weather next week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got two waves of precipitation moving through the region for your Saturday. The first round of showers pass through this morning. After a brief break in the action, a front sweeping through the area will generate some showers and a few thunderstorms through the midafternoon into the evening hours. There is a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms, dependent on daytime heating. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. Precipitation comes to an end this evening, followed by decreasing clouds. Look for sunshine Sunday, and through much of the week. We’ll see 70′s tomorrow and Monday, followed by highs in the 80′s through midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, then showers and thunderstorms possible by afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending this evening, then decreasing cloudiness. Low: 53°. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY:   Warm sunshine. High: 75°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge is set to read a verdict in the Henry Dinkins trial.
Judge finds Henry Dinkins guilty of murder, kidnapping in Breasia Terrell’s death
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Clouds build in this evening, rain & storms move in overnight
Will Saturday be a washout? TV6's Cyle Dickens has the latest First Alert Forecast
9/15/2023: Will Saturday be a washout? TV6's Cyle Dickens has the latest First Alert Forecast
There is a level 1 risk of severe weather Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Chance of showers and storms Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Pleasant weather continues Friday. Rain by the weekend