Morning showers, then afternoon/evening storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got two waves of precipitation moving through the region for your Saturday. The first round of showers pass through this morning. After a brief break in the action, a front sweeping through the area will generate some showers and a few thunderstorms through the midafternoon into the evening hours. There is a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms, dependent on daytime heating. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. Precipitation comes to an end this evening, followed by decreasing clouds. Look for sunshine Sunday, and through much of the week. We’ll see 70′s tomorrow and Monday, followed by highs in the 80′s through midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, then showers and thunderstorms possible by afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending this evening, then decreasing cloudiness. Low: 53°. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 75°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

