Quad City Botanical Center to host houseplant sale

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting a houseplant sale today from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.

According to officials, there will be over 130 different types of houseplants and items from featured plant consignors for sale.

Most plants will sell between $8 to $25, some plants being lower or higher.

The purchase of a plant helps support the education department along with future exhibits.

In addition to the houseplant sale, there will be a plant adoption service for houseplants in need of rehoming.

During the event, the houseplant sale is free of admission.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.