Rock Falls announces road closures for parade

ROCK FALLS, Ill (KWQC) - Several roads will be closed today in Rock Falls for the Fiesta Parade.

First Avenue will be closed to all traffic for the Fiesta Parade, beginning at 12:45p.m.

According to the Rock Falls Police, The parade route will be from 10th Street in Rock Falls, north across the 1st avenue bridge into Sterling.

For the parade lineup, East 10th Street and East 11th Street from Avenue A to Avenue D will be closed.

