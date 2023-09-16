Rock Island Parks and Recreation hosts Adaptive Baseball

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} -- Kids ages 4 through 11 grabbed their baseball bat and gloves to take the diamond as the first week of Adaptive baseball got underway at Douglas Park in Rock Island. The program creates a supportive and inclusive environment for kids and adults with diverse abilities.

This has been an idea in the making from the community and the Sports Recreation Manager, Pete Pena is excited to finally get it underway.

“We are just excited to have everyone included in all kinds of sports, as sports teaches a great community, meeting some new friends, and as well as playing the game of sports of baseball,” said Pena. “This is something that the community has asked for. and here we are offering it at Rock Island in the Quad Cities.”

Even though week one is already in the books, you still have a chance to sign up. Registration is $20 per child. You can register here. Pena already confirmed that the Adaptive program is working on including other sports, such as basketball.

