Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball helps build a house with Habitat for Humanity

By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, some UI athletes traded in a basketball for power tools.

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team and Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity have worked together year after year on building homes since 2013. But for many players, it’s a newer experience.

“This is only my second time doing it because of COVID, but it’s really fun. We all get to do different jobs, some of us work by ourselves, some of us work with the coaches which is a little different because we’re not used to working with them,” said Caitlin Clark.

The team and coaching staff split up as they helped volunteers apply roofing material, install windows, and prep the home both inside and out.

“I’ve been on the roof this whole time. I only almost fell off once so that’s positive. But we’re just putting down the tar paper and getting the roof secured for weather and stuff like that,” said Hannah Stuelke.

Leaders with the nonprofit organization say any and all helping hands make a big difference on these projects, but having the team there is extra special.

“We couldn’t build without volunteers and so to have some of these young people giving their time when they’re so busy, they have so many different things going on with their coursework and with their season about to start, so that they’re willing to give us some of their time means a lot to us,” said Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scott Hawes.

And that special feeling is among the players and coaches as well.

“It’s a really great cause and you get to do it with people you love and that’s what makes it really fun,” said Clark. “It’s giving back to a community that’s given you so much so I think that’s the biggest thing for us is it’s a very simple, kind act that really anybody can come out and do.”

