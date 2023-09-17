Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

Latest News

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023,...
North Korea’s Kim visits university in Russia as state media reports on arms talks
PV student, one of thirty in the world
Pleasant Valley student reaches semi-finals in international contest for science
Pleasant Valley student reaches semi-finals in international contest for science
PV kid makes it to top 30 in international contest
High School Sports: Sept. 16
High School Sports: Sept. 16