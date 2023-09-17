Public funeral services set for Algona officer killed in the line of duty
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KWQC) - Public funeral services have been set for an Algona officer killed in the line of duty.
Officer Kevin Cram was killed Wednesday while attempting to make an arrest. He was a 10-year law enforcement veteran.
A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Algona Community School Performing Arts Center. A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.