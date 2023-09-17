Public funeral services set for Algona officer killed in the line of duty

Public funeral services have been set for an Algona officer killed in the line of duty.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KWQC) - Public funeral services have been set for an Algona officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Kevin Cram was killed Wednesday while attempting to make an arrest. He was a 10-year law enforcement veteran.

A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Algona Community School Performing Arts Center. A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

