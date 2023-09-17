Sunshine this afternoon with lingering clouds east

Warmer weather and sporadic rain chances this week
After a foggy start, look for sunshine and mild temperatures for your Sunday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Storms moving through the region last night brought some healthy amounts of rain, but now that the system has departed we’ll see clearing skies and mild temperatures for your Sunday. Highs should range from the upper 60′s to the mid 70′s this afternoon. Look for clear skies tonight, followed by sunny and warmer conditions to start the work week. Highs should reach the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Expect a chance for rain showers late Monday night into Tuesday. A midweek warm up should push temperatures into the 80′s through Thursday, with another chance for rain heading into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lingering clouds east of the river. High: 72°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50°. Wind: N 5 mph.

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 77°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

