Taming of the Slough triathlon held Saturday in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - River Action’s Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Moline.

Participants started kayaking on the Mississippi River for two-and-a-half miles before transitioning onto mountain bikes at Sylvan Island for seven-and-a-half miles and ending with a two-mile run to the I-74 Bridge before circling back to the finish line.

Many volunteers helped to make the day a success, organizers said.

“We’re just happy to be a part of it,” Mandy Griesenbeck, race director of the Friends of Off-Road Cycling,  said. “It’s a good way for people to see the trails and realize that there are mountain bike trails in the Quad Cities.”

