It promises to be a night of fashion, fun, and sustainability to coincide with the JUNKraft: Plastic Pollution Solutions exhibit
Eco-friendly fashion show hosted by Putnam Museum Sept. 30
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are a fan of unique fashion and also appreciate recycling (and environmentalism), here’s an event that’s perfect for you. It’s a fashion show of outfits made from recycled materials.

Scott Peake, Putnam Museum, highlights the Junkcraft Recycling Fashion Show set to be held in the Grand Lobby on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The evening will feature light refreshments, fashions, and a cash bar. Admission is $25. Tickets are available here.

This event is in conjunction with our JUNKraft: Plastic Pollution Solutions exhibit, currently on display at the Putnam.

With each garment made of plastic bottles, discarded plastic grocery bags, or any other discarded material, we tell the story of the prolific nature of single-use plastics and their detrimental effect on the environment.

Additional specific information about this traveling exhibit can be found at https://www.putnam.org/exhibits/junkraft-global-crisis-of-plastic-pollution

To see more information about current exhibits, 3D movies, and more, visit https://www.putnam.org/

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. The phone number is 563-324-1933.

