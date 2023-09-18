‘Fall Flavors with Chef Steph’ cooking class at Wallace’s Garden Center set for Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co. is excited to be conducting an upcoming cooking class called “Fall Flavors with Chef Steph” at Wallace’s Garden Center on Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. The presentation will utilize plentiful ingredients available (and popular) during autumn.

It will be an evening filled with Godke’s tips, tricks, humor, and new fall recipes (and plenty of taste-testing!). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with demos getting underway at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 to attend. Click here to reserve a spot. It is possible to get full event details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/863842405342052

Watch the two interview segments where she demos some recipe examples featuring apples and other seasonal favorites.

Wallace’s Garden Center is located at 2605 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, IA. The phone number is 563-332-4711. Visit the website at https://wallacesgardencenter.com/.

Chef Steph’s usual base of operation is at Mississippi River Distillery, 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire.

For questions about her tips or recipes, email her at chefsteph@mrdistilling.com.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.mrdistilling.com/ or call 563-484-4342.

